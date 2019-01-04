Dilli Gupshup: Narendra Modi facing challenge from his party's regional satraps

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 4: There are reports about Prime minister Narendra Modi facing challenge from regional satraps of his own party, this seems to be forcing him bringing back some such leader to the party with whom there was enmity to the extent of hatred. Congress leader in Lok Sabha takes a dig at Arun Jaitley that he can teach English to even to the Supreme Court and a former Union minister brags about his works in his constituency. Some interesting readings from the power corridor...

Narendra Modi facing challenge from his party's regional satraps:

If grapevine are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only facing the war cry from the opposition political parties but also from within the party. Regional satraps of the party are not ready for Modi being projected as Prime Ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.They want the leader to be decided only after Lok Sabha elections are over. They want newly elected MPs to decide the name of the leader. Some other party strongmen are fanning these leaders as the PM is being attacked from all across. He seems vulnerable at the moment so everyone is taking chance. This is what a section of party workers say.

[Uma Bharti urges 'devotees of Ram' to support Modi]

There is no permanent friend and foe in politics!

A very old adage says that there is no permanent friend and foe in politics. Will this again proved to be true with former organising secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sanjay Joshi being given amnesty by the party leadership. After former minister of state for Home in the Gujarat government Gordhan Zadafia has been made in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, news about rehabilitation of former organising secretary has also started doing round. Friend turned foe of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in political exile from very long. Grapevine is abuzz that if Zadafia has been given amnesty by the leadership, Joshi may also be considered as he has been very good for the organisation's work that the BJP desperately needs in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha takes a dig at finance minister!

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley by saying that the finance minister is a convent educated person. So he can even teach English to the honorable Supreme Court on while discussing the issue of Rafale jet deal. Kharge said that he got education from the Municipality school. But in the meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker had also said that she too is municipality school educated. So it was said why are you making comparison with him. So the Congress leader seems to have embarrassed the LS Speaker.

A former BJP minister brags about work in his constituency

One of the BJP leader and former Union minister who was dropped from the the Modi government for alleged corruption and non-performance has been bragging about his unique style of working in his constituency. He has done this in Parliament premises. He was talking to his representative on whatsApp video call in the constituency to see about some development work there. He bragged about his work and told that he built pathway around the pond for people to walk. People say that these ideas are like producing gold from potato. What for the pathway is required around ponds in the rural areas as people don't walk in rural areas as in urban areas. But who can make a lawmaker understand!