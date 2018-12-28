Dilli Gupshup: K Chandrasekhar Rao to pay N Chandrababu Naidu in the same coin

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 28: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to pay Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in the same coin during the forthcoming general elections by promising YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy all kinds of help, elections in Rajasthan is explained by one of the ministers in the Modi government that even the Congress asked mandate for 2018 and told voters to do whatever they wished in 2019.

L K Advani has once again remembered by the BJP due to a drubbing in the recent elections and finally tug of war in Rajasthan continues from the seat of the CM to seating arrangement of the CM and deputy CM. Some interesting read...

K Chandrashekhar Rao to pay N Chandrababu Naidu in the same coin

The turn of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seems to have got over and the turn of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has come to avenge. Grapevine is abuzz that KCR has communicated YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide all kinds of help in the elections to teach a lessor to Naidu in Andhra Pradesh who had joined his tradition rival - the Congress - to damage the TRS in the state. He wants him not only to send Naidu out of power in the state but defeat in the Lok Sabha as well. So for Naidu, the situation seems to become being a devil in the deep sea.

Minister in the Modi cabinet says, Assembly for Congress and Lok Sabha for BJP

While explaining elections of Rajasthan, one of the very important ministers in the Narendra Modi government explained that wherever he was visiting during the Assembly people were saying with folded hand Hukum (as people address respectable persons in Rajasthan) please don't insist to vote for the BJP this time around but rest assure for 2019 elections. He said that people from the Congress too requested voters to see this election and do whatever you want in 2019 elections. So this is how elections unfolded in Rajasthan. So keep the firework ready!

BJP remembers its forgotten leaders again after drubbing in Assembly polls

It appears that the recent drubbings in Assembly elections in three states have given some lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as after a very long time pictures of senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani once again appeared on the BJP posters. Of late posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party had pictures of the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh Shyama Prashad Mukherjee and one of its most respected leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay on one side while on the other side of the posters, there were pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. Now some change is visible in the posters of the BJP. There seem to be many climb downs with Lok Sabha elections coming closure.

Tug of war between the CM and deputy CM continues in Rajasthan

All is not well in the Rajasthan even before the government has started working as tug of war between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot continues. Pilot forced himself to be made deputy CM if he is denied chief minister-ship. There was also some kind of deadlock on the issue of portfolio distribution as both the CM and Dy CM wanted their men to be given proper placement. Now the new issue was cropped up about the sitting arrangement as Sachin Pilot wanted to sit in the same building where the CM sits. He wanted to give a message that there is not just one power centre in the state but he too is a power centre. So it is very interesting to watch foe!