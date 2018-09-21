Dilli Gupshup: It is Har Har Modi verses Bam Bam Bhole

The Congress has been tirelessly looking for an answer to the BJP and has come up with Bam Bam Bhole as an answer to Har Har Modi. Canadian citizen was indicated by the government to go back as it did not want any trouble in elections year and he complied with it. But there are two real hurt burn where the government failed to protest interest of its committed people for turncoats and lens men who were raking mullah by clicking pictures of party leaders with workers facing the slump in view of not so towering leader in the party except BJP president Amit Shah who does not appreciate such practice. Read on straight from the power corridor:

It is Har Har Modi verses Bam Bam Bhole

New Delhi: Grapevine is abuzz that the Congress has got the answer for the signature slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party 'Har Har Modi'. The Congress planning Bam Bam Bhole slogan beginning from Rajasthan where the Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally is scheduled anytime soon. Har Har Modi slogan has become a signature slogan for the BJP by people spontaneously getting connected with it. Similarly the Congress is cultivating Shiv Bhakt image of the Congress President Rahul Gandhi and will shout Bam Bham Bhole in Rahul's rally but with its huge minority base, it is a big question mark if it would work for the Congress or not but no harm in trying!

Government gives fillers to Tarek Fateh to go back

A Pakistani by birth and Canadian by citizenship, Tarek Fateh has been indicated to go back to Canada by the government since elections are coming close in India. Fateh was in India for over a month attending different programmes but his radical view on Islam and Pakistan has been on the line of Sangh Pariwar ideology. He was getting applauds and brickbats alike in India but now the government does not want him to be around as trouble might start in the country. So Fateh has packed his bag to go back to Canada and would be waiting for the further instruction from the government of India.

Outsiders get fair deal while insider neglected in HRD!

Diluting powers of chairman of the two autonomous institution under Union Home ministry namely National Book Trust and Indian Institution of Advance Studies led by Baldev Bhai Sharma and Kapil Kapoor respectively is being looked upon as tussle between the Sangh Pariwar insider verses outsider. Baldev Bhai Sharma is former editor of RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya and Kapil Kapoor is former Pro-Vice Chancelor of JNU while Rita Choudhary is wife of Chandra Mohan Patowary an AGP turncoat and similarly Markand Paranjape a neo-Sanghi. Humiliated Sharma, who is miffed with the state of affairs at NBT, is focusing more at Dharmshala where he is working as a professor in the university. Kapoor seems to be the lone Woolf with some more fighting spirit but his health is not by his side.

For lens men, none worth getting photo clicked with for BJP workers

Grapevine is abuzz that restricted entry in the Bharatiya Janata Party's new headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay road is causing existential crisis for many journalist who are filing to justify themselves but some poor lens men. They used to make some quick bucks by clicking pix of local leaders with party president but now that is not happening and there is restriction on such practice. Earlier general secretaries too were very touring leaders but now no local leader wants to get picture clicked with present day general secretaries so a slump in the business. They were expecting some high profile leader in the team but that does not seem happening with only solace being Sambit Patra who still has some spark for them.