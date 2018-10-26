Dilli Gupshup: It is feared Yogi might change name of Kareena’s son from Taimur to Tukaram

New Delhi, Oct 26: Uttar Pradesh chief minister's decision to change name of Allahabad to Prayagraj received a mixed response with people praising and making fun of him both.

[All places named after Mughals should be changed: Giriraj Singh]

Another interesting development of intolerance that will go unreported when the Congress did not allow reporter of his favourite channel to ask a question for him being harsh on the party. In another development a central minister is asking suggestion from the local media of his home state for his branding and finally two young politicians at the loggerheads with the blue eyed boy of the party leadership having the last laugh. Some interesting reports with a pinch of salt for weekend readings.

It is feared Yogi might change name of Kareena's son from Taimur to Tukaram

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraaj but the issue is failing to die down. Taking a dig on him people say that the way he is changing name and colour the UP CM would very soon name the son of Bollywood starts Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from Taimur to Tukaram. The naming of Taimur Ali Khan was also debated like anything as the issue of Prayagraj. Now the Taimur to Tukaram has become a rage in a section and circulated in WhatApp like crazy.

[Yogi defends renaming of Allahabad, says those opposing it have 'zero understanding of history']

Journalists must learn to ask pleasing questions from politicians

Generally tolerance and intolerance debate that was confined among political parties and rights organisations but now it has caught up with politicians and journalists. A reporter from the favourite news channel of the Congress was not allowed to ask question as he was very harsh while asking questions in his last press conference of the party. The other reporter from the same organisation was allowed to ask question. So journalist must learn to ask such questions that please political parties. Is this what it means we guess?

Face off between two young turks of the ruling party

A so-called blue-eyed boy of the party president and another important functionary of the BJP are at the loggerheads over handling of social media of the party. Both these heads of their respective departments of the party. So if someone gets approved something the other one gets its disapproval done. Time is the biggest judge else the person who had introduced technology in the BJP and people associated with him are forced to seek help of others in the matter of technology. Grapevine is abuzz that arrogance for having talent is justified but arrogance for having someone's favourite doesn't lost long. So better mend ways before it is late.

Central minister seeks journalists' suggestion to get published

There is no limit for anyone getting publicity, ever since a BJP minister has been entrusted with some more responsibility in his home state, he is in touch with local reporters seeking their advice that what to do to get published constantly. If he is rightly taken by the media and what further needs to be done etc. But the most important things is that if one of his rival from the state is getting similar footage and similar print space. This is how people start nurturing big dreams but in the present dispensations even dreams too are the prerogative of the top two duo. So it is advised to him not to run so fast.