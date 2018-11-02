Dilli Gupshup: Is Sheila Dikhsit getting ready for second innings in Delhi?

New Delhi, Nov 2: Grapevine is abuzz that Sheila Dikshit might get appointed as Congress chief of Delhi replacing Ajay Maken, Aparna Yadav comes out in open to support Ram Temple in Ayodhya which was fiercly opposed by his father in law, defence ministry spokesperson has been brought to teach a lesson by one minister to another and abusive south Delhi MPs days in politics seems to be over as people of Delhi protesting against him not any particular section. Some news with a pinch of salt for weekend reading:

Is Sheila Dikhsit getting ready for the second innings in Delhi?

Name of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit is once again in the reckoning for the post of Delhi Congress president as the incumbent party chief Ajay Maken unofficially communicated his unwillingness to continue as party chief due to his health issues. Despite being away from the day to day political activity, Dikshit is the tallest leader in Delhi with huge support base. Moreover she is still fit to lead the party in the state. She also has the support of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. So will this be again the Sheila regime in Delhi.

Also Read: Dilli Gupshup: It is feared Yogi might change name of Kareena's son from Taimur to Tukaram

Not only politically, Yadav family in UP divided over Ram Temple

Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, has supported construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the person who is accused of getting karsevaks killed during the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya in ninetees. Lots of water have flowed down the Narmada River since then but politicking is still continuing but the leader who stood by saving Babri Mosque is silent on the issue as his party marginalized and even Muslim too believe they use them for their benefits.

Also Read: Dilli Gupshup: Better to organise road show than rally to avoid Rahul's faux pas

Neglected IIS officers take a dig on Defence spokesperson

Defence ministry spokesperson was forced to proceed on leave for tweeting disrespectful comment on a former Admiral but a cadre of bureaucracy is happy what had happened to her. Actually due to personal ego of two women ministers in the Modi government, a person from other than Indian Information Services was made spokesperson of the Defence ministry. Grapevine is abuzz that she is a distant relative of husband of one of the ministers so when this goof up happened, they were heard saying training does matter and IIS officers are trained to deal such issues.

Time to go for Bidhuri as his rustic behaviors not to be tolerated

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri is known for his rustic behaviors with people not only of his own party but also with bureaucracy and other political workers including opposition. He is abusive in certain cases but now all those victim of highhandedness of Bidhuri are out to protest against him cutting across the party line saying that in the city like Delhi such people don't deserve to be in public life and he must be forced to hang his boots. Enough is enough. No more humiliation from a person who is voted to power by people of the city. So tough time seems to be ahead for Bidhuri.