Dilli Gupshup: Is Delhi CM looking for Z+ security cover so chilly drama enacted?

By
    New Delhi, Nov 23: Security of Delhi chief minister was breached and he was attacked. This is really a matter of concern so he needs a better security cover. Chilly powder attack may help getting him better security cover. There is an embarrassing moment for BJP and one of its general secretaries so he is advised to be careful but senior BJP leaders are already cautious before speaking to any platform of media. The popularity of UP CM is becoming eye in the storm for many so rumor about him being removed becomes a regular feature. So some gupshup from the power corridor...

    Arvind Kejriwal

    Is Delhi CM looking for Z+ security cover so chilly drama enacted?

    Chilly powder drama enacted in Delhi in which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked had some bigger game plan behind the move, if grapevine is to be believed. Actually the way Kejriwal was humiliated in Haryana where he had gone to visit a dispensary of the state government and was hooted out. So if he is given Z+ security or anything better what he has at the moment would help him to go to such places without any obstacle. It is being said that the person who had allegedly attacked Kejriwal was facilitated entry on the instruction of someone from the party only. So it was planned and done that way.

    BJP general secretary gets a dressing down for his comment on twitter

    An important general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party has backtracked his statement against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister when he dared him to get the Pakistan connection investigated with all intelligence apparatus at his disposal. But it is not that better sense prevailed on him by its own but he got a dressing down not only from the organisation but also from the government. The all powerful generally secretary has embarrassed the party on quite a few occasions. So rumor is abuzz that he has been asked to be careful before making such comments. No need to go overboard!

    Time to speak with caution even for senior BJP leaders

    Even senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are afraid of speaking their mind in public and they are not ready to answer anything before looking at the questions being asked. Young leaders' predicament is understood who still have to go a long way before call it a day but senior leaders who don't have much political career left are shying away difficult questions is really a new thing in the party as they accept it. At least this is what could be guessed from the answers given by two senior leader who have once been institutions in themselves. One of them clearly said ask spokespersons for official comment. Someone rightly said time and tide wait for none.

    Yogi makes enemy within the party for his popularity

    With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's demand in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections increasing, he is rumored to be around till Lok Sabha elections by a certain section of the BJP leadership who are very apprehensive especially those who were looking to grab some space after Modi-Shah regime. But the way Modi-Shah double has turned into a trilogy with Yogi in it, many people in the party are vary of their future. Yogi's popularity has transcended beyond Uttar Pradesh as he is able to pull crowd. So it seems a new leader is born in UP and threat to many in the BJP.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 22:35 [IST]
