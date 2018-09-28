Dilli Gupshup: Gambhir and Sehwag to start innings for BJP in Delhi?

New Delhi, Sep 28: Names of the two cricketers to contest Lok Sabha elections from Delhi are abuzz in the BJP circle, similarly Uttar Pradesh government counting vegetarian policemen is an interesting development but the most interesting thing is that NCP may join saffron the nationalists which may bring political upheaval. Rafale is not getting into background which could have been done long back by apt handling. These are some developments to relish on.

Gambhir and Sehwag to start innings for BJP in Delhi?

Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to drop 30 to 40 per cent of its Lok Sabha MP to replace with new faces, party insiders feel that this is the only way to save the party and the government. It rumors are to be believed then out of seven seats just one is likely to be repeated in Delhi. Talks are doing round that one is likely to be to Gujarat while another to Bihar and two seats will be replaced by two cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambir and rest of them will be dropped. In a situation where Aam Admi Party is looking for an alliance with the Congress, winning any seat for the BJP will be really an arduous task. Fielding celebrity might be a good idea as the party feels.

Vegetarian policemen needed at Allahabad Kumbh

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is counting vegetarian policemen in the state police service to depute them in the bandobast of Kumbha Mela in Allahabad. With a saffron clad in the chair of the CM of the biggest state of the country such things are very much expected. However, no such thing is allowed in the mela area. Grapevine is abuzz that the government is very serious about it and want to do it as early as possible. From a city SP to normal constable, mela needs a huge number of police for the management of security. In such a situation finding vegetarian policemen will definitely be a big task. But it would wise for the government to look better policemen than vegetarian.

Maratha leader wants placement for daughter!

Has the churning in the Indian politics started before yet another Lok Sabha election being round the corner? Will the statement made by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar defending the National Democratic Alliance government on Rafale rest hear or something is brewing between the Maratha leader and the saffron brigade. Speculation was rife that Nationalist Congress Party may join hands with the BJP to get ministerial berth for Maratha strongman's daughter. Shiv Sena is already maintaining distance with the BJP. Whether it works out or not but resignation of Bihar leader from NCP has something more to tell that it is not just the matter defending the government.

Clueless to deal with Rafale issue!

The way issue of Rafale is plaguing the Central government, a Sangh Pariwar insider once predicted that intra-party or intra-ministerial rivalry or senior verses junior in the party will cause trouble for the Modi government not that of the opposition. But was it just a hunch or something more. The incumbent minister has to answer more questions than signed papers in the ministry. Still things are not in command. So people say experience do matter in politics and amateurish attitude harms more. Keep fingers crossed to see if someone comes to rescue or the minister will have her own way.