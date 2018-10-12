Dilli Gupshup: BJP relieved as Javadekar gets along with Scindias in BJP

New Delhi, Oct 12: People say working with Rajasthan chief minister and asserting yourself is impossible task but Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar's old ties with Vijaya Raje Scindia might help him up to some extent. The fear of PM Narendra Modi is so much on his ministers that nothing unwanted should go to media and in one such matter one of the minister the Modi government not only offered answers but questions also to media. Catching maximum eyeballs is the longing for any politicians and having good oratory help accomplish this task. PM's oratory skill is in the vogue these days and his signature style of calling Mitron a rage among his party workers. So they are copying it as well. Union minister M J Akbar is struggling with MeToo campaign but newsroom of various media houses are busy betting if he is here to stay or go. So here are some leisurely readings from the corridors of power:

Managing affairs of Rajasthan along with state chief minister Vasundhara Raje being at the helm is a real difficult task and appointment of Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar as in-charge of the state has seen people expressing their sympathy towards him like how would he manage things with such a mercurial leader who is her own master. But only a few people know that Javadekar has very good relations with the Scindia family due to his relations with Late Vijaya Raje Scindia. Their bonding goes back when Javadekar was young BJP leader and during one protest in Pune, he got seriously injured and fell unconscious. Vijaya Raje Scindia was in Mumbai and on hearing all this she visited him in Pune hospital and bonding started. So even the Rajasthan CM has respect for him due to his bonding with her mother.

Media gets questions and answer both from the minister

Media was invited by one of the ministers in the Modi government from Bihar for interaction and reporters were supposed to meet him one by one. But the minister offered them a set format with question and answer that too for which he ventured into his OSD's room twice to get the print out. He told journalist talk to him whatever you want to talk but for publishing this is the only stuff. Media persons came back with those print out looking for something that could justify their salary for the day.

Mitro becomes a signature style for some BJP leaders too follow it

Junior leaders of any political party tend to follow the style of senior leaders if it has a broader acceptance. People in the BJP try to follow the style of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Some other leaders also try to follow style of Sushma Swaraj who is also a very good orator. People in the Rashtriya Janata Dal follow the rustic style of Lalu Prasad as it has a very good appeal not only among the media but also among the party workers. But grapevine is abuzz that these days Mitron is in vogue and even smaller leaders in BJP are using before addressing any gathering.

Betting in the newsroom on M J Akbar's resignation

Some serious allegations of sexual misconduct have been leveled against minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar but there was speculation in the media if he will resign or not. But news room of the media houses have become betting dens not in real terms but there are different groups in the newsroom of the media houses where it is discussed that he will resign once he is back in India while the other group is of the view that resignation will not happen. These journalists are betting with their piece of information but obviously no money is involved.