Dilli Gupshup: Better to organise road show than rally to avoid Rahul’s faux pas

This is an attempt to make a good riddance from serious newsy stuff. Here are some gupshup from the alleys of power. Read on...

Better to organise road show than rally to avoid Rahul's faux pas:

Faux pases made by Rahul Gandhi are being enjoyed by the party workers if not discussed outside the party forum but some course corrections are definitely suggested. Some nice suggestions have come up that it is better to organise road show instead of public rallies where there are chances of Faux pases happening. The party leaders have started talking on these lines after Rahul Gandhi said in his speech in Datia that Nirav Modi met Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament causing quite embarrassment for the Congress. So the party leaders have been talking that it is better to organise road show that a rally because any such mistake is ruled out in road shows.

Will Shivpal's outfit merge with BJP?

Grapevine is abuzz in the power corridors of Delhi that former Saajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has become a stooge in the hands of BJP leadership. Shivpal has been allotted a bungalow that got vacated from his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and now political adversary in the state. People have started saying that he would merge his Samajwadi Secular Morcha with the BJP if the party wishes so. But the present condition works well for the BJP. So it is a wait and watch for people which way things unfold. But at the moment anything done by Shivpal Yadav is damaging the SP in the state and Mulayam Singh has failed to broke compromise so far.

Image make over for Fatehpur Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP from Fatehpur constituency and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti wanted to showcase the work done in her constituency so she is able to push her case for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So a journalist was hired from Lucknow and was brought to Delhi to prepare propaganda material but it failed to break much ice for her. The journalist also tried to use his contacts with fellow journalists but there were not much takers for his propaganda material. Better luck next time for both the Union minister and the journalist.

UP CM Adityanath in the changing spree

Offices of Uttar Pradesh are changed to saffron and even chairs and fifth floor of UP secretariat is changes to saffron where the chief minister sits after Yogi Adityanath took over as CM. There has been a mixed kind of response on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's decision of changing things. He changed his own name and now the name of Allahabad is changed. So people are saying that it is better to send him a list of such things that people have been demanding to change from long. The CM is in changing spree so everything will be changed whether for good or bad will have to be awaited.