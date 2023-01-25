YouTube
    Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered use of ORS, honoured with Padma Vibhushan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS, which is estimated to have saved over 5 crore lives globally, will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan - India's second highest civilian award, announced the Government of India on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    ORS is a simple, inexpensive yet effective ingenious solution - thanks to which the world has witnessed 93% reduction in deaths caused by Diarrhea, Cholera Dehydration, especially in infants & children. He demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in Refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from USA to serve.

    Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

    'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

