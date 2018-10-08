Dilip Kumar hospitalised, being treated for recurrent pneumonia

Mumbai, Oct 8: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was recently was ill, has been again admitted to the hospital last night (Sunday). He is currently being treated for recurrent pneumonia.

The 95-year-old actor was earlier admitted to Lilavati hospital due to a chest infection but was later said that he was diagnosed with pneumonia during the first week of September.

Dilip Kumar's health has been constantly under observation. While he was admitted to the hospital last month, he was kept in the ICU. However, he health improved after a few days and was discharged from the hospital.

Dilip was a popular actor during the period through the 1950s to the 80s. He is known as the 'Tragedy King' due to the melancholic characters he often played in films.