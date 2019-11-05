  • search
    Dilip Gosh’s comment on ‘cow's milk contains gold’, ‘foreign cows our aunties’ sparks controversy

    Burdwan, Nov 05: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh again courted controversy over his comment while addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Gopa Ashtami Karyakram' in Burdwan, West Bengal on Monday. Ghosh slammed intellectuals saying, "few intellectuals" for having beef on roads and asked them to consume 'dog meat' at their homes.

    File Image of Dilip Ghosh
    "Few intellectuals eat beef on roads. I tell them to eat dog meat too. Their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat at your home," he said at the event.

    The BJP chief also added that cow is "our mother" and threatened of action against those who "misbehave" with these spices.

    "Cow is our mother. We stay alive by consuming cow milk. So, if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a crime," Ghosh said.

    Ghosh further claimed that desi cow's milk contains gold, and therefore "its milk is golden in colour".

    He also drew a comparison between 'desi' and 'videshi' cow.

    "Only desi cows are our mother and not the videshi ones. There are people who brought videshi wives and they are now in trouble," the BJP chief said at the event.

    He also added, "These foreign breeds don't sound like cows, which go hamba.... So those are not our gau mata but our aunties."

    "Even the gods of our nation don't accept foreign commodities. But those who were educated in English love everything English. They also like English wives. Phorsha phorsha bou (light-skinned wives), a lot of leaders have married," Ghosh said.

    Justice will be done in 2021 when the guilty 'Cut Money' thieves will be thrown: Dilip Ghosh

    This is not for the first time that the BJP leader has landed in a controversy

    Earlier, in August this year at Mecheda in East Midnapore, hitting out at a senior police officer, Ghosh threatened the officer not to harass the party workers in the district.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
