Dilip Ghosh re-elected as Bengal BJP prez amid his ‘shot like dogs’ remark

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 16: West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, on Thursday has been re-elected as the President of party's Bengal unit for the term 2020-2023.

The decision has been taken eight months after the Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP delivered a spectacular performance, winning 18 of the state's 42 seats.

In the Lok Sabha polls 2019, BJP made big victory in the state than the 2014 general elections.

Bengal turned into hub of anti-nationals under TMC regime: Dilip Ghosh

BJP is trying to gain power in Bengal by defating the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the next assembly election.

This is Ghosh's second term as the Bengal BJP chief who was the former functionary of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he is going to lead the party till 2023.

Ghosh made the headlines with his controversial statements, whether it's against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, any opposition leader or over his comment about people protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a recent public gathering attacking CM Mamata Ghosh had said that those involved in spreading violence and arson by damaging public property should be "shot like dogs", he referred to other BJP ruled states' like steps to curb the violence.

While addressing a public meeting in Nadia district of the state, he snubbed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not giving harsh order to opening fire and ordering baton-charge on the agitators who were spreading arson and violence, damaging railway property, public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC protests in the state in December 2019.

'Bengal isn't UP': Mamata Banerjee deplores Dilip Ghosh's 'shot like dogs' remark

According to the news agency, ANI Ghosh said, "Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers... You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail." Ghosh referring Mamata as 'Didi', attacked saying that police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are Mamata's voters.

Later, his colleague and Union minister Babul Supriyo said their party never shoot at people and he criticised the state BJP chief. Ghosh's statement created an uproar.