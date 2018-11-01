Dilbag Singh is now full time police chief of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Nov 1: Dilbag Singh was appointed Wednesday as the full-time Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, officials said here.

Singh took over as interim chief of the state police force on September 6 after his predecessor, SP Vaid, was shunted out and posted as transport commissioner.

The name of Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was cleared by the State Administrative Council headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

A panel of three names for the post was submitted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week.

The Supreme Court on September 20 had made it clear that Singh will continue in office till the UPSC scrutinises and provides a panel of three police officers for regular appointment of the police chief.

Singh will continue to hold the post of Director General of Prisons as additional charge.

Dilbag Singh's batchmate VK Singh, who was functioning as Special Director General at the police headquarters, has been shifted and posted as commandant general of home guards, civil defence, and the state's disaster rescue force.