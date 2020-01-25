  • search
    'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Jan 25: A 25-year-old television actor allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Mira Road in the neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

    Television actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Royal Nest society at Mira Road (east) by a friend in the early hours of Friday, an official said. Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he added.

    The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sharma has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

      A native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sharma had come to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue a career in acting, and was working in the TV serial 'Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji', he said.

      Following an autopsy, the actor's body was handed over to her family for last rites, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered at Mira Road police station.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
