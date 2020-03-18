Digvijaya’s plea to meet rebel MLAs rejected by Karnataka High Court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka High Court has rejected a plea filed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who sought a directive that he be allowed to meet with the rebel MLAs.

16 MLAs are lodged at a resort in Bengaluru. Singh arrived in Bengaluru this morning, but was denied permission to meet the MLAs. He then moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a directive, which was rejected.

Earlier the indicated that it would not come in the way of the legislature to decide who enjoys the trust. As a constitutional court, we have to discharge our duties, a Bench comprising, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said.

BJP has kidnapped our MLAs, fresh plea by Madhya Pradesh Congress in SC

The court is hearing petitions filed by the BJP, which have sought a directive to the Kamal Nath government to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. The Congress on the other hand said that its MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru.

The court said that the MLAs cannot be held captive. The 16 rebel MLAs can either proceed to the floor test of the House or not, but surely cannot be held captive.

Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the BJP MLAs said that they were ready to get the rebel MLAs and make them meet with the judges. The court however refused this offer. Further Rohatgi said that the Registrar General of the Karnataka could record the statement of the MLAs. The court refused to accept this as well. Hearing on the petition would continue on Thursday at 10.30 am.