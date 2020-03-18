  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Digvijaya’s plea to meet rebel MLAs rejected by Karnataka High Court

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka High Court has rejected a plea filed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who sought a directive that he be allowed to meet with the rebel MLAs.

    16 MLAs are lodged at a resort in Bengaluru. Singh arrived in Bengaluru this morning, but was denied permission to meet the MLAs. He then moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a directive, which was rejected.

    Digvijaya’s plea to meet rebel MLAs rejected by Karnataka High Court

    Earlier the indicated that it would not come in the way of the legislature to decide who enjoys the trust. As a constitutional court, we have to discharge our duties, a Bench comprising, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said.

    BJP has kidnapped our MLAs, fresh plea by Madhya Pradesh Congress in SC

    The court is hearing petitions filed by the BJP, which have sought a directive to the Kamal Nath government to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. The Congress on the other hand said that its MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru.

    The court said that the MLAs cannot be held captive. The 16 rebel MLAs can either proceed to the floor test of the House or not, but surely cannot be held captive.

    Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the BJP MLAs said that they were ready to get the rebel MLAs and make them meet with the judges. The court however refused this offer. Further Rohatgi said that the Registrar General of the Karnataka could record the statement of the MLAs. The court refused to accept this as well. Hearing on the petition would continue on Thursday at 10.30 am.

    More DIGVIJAY SINGH News

    Read more about:

    digvijay singh karnataka high court madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X