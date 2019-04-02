Digvijaya Singh upset after Kamal Nath govt withdraws security cover from RSS Bhopal office

Bhopal, Apr 02: Hours after the Madhya Pradesh government withdrew security from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Bhopal, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the decision of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

On Monday, the Congress government headed by Nath issued an order to remove security from RSS office - E2, Arera Colony in Bhopal. By 9:30 pm, the tents of Special Armed Force (SAF) at RSS office were removed and its SAF companies were called back.

The SAF was deployed at RSS office in Bhopal in 2003 when the BJP under Uma Bharti's leadership had formed the government.

RSS hostile to me despite me being a Hindu: Digvijaya Singh

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh requested Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately give an order to provide adequate security again.

"Withdrawing security cover for RSS Bhopal office is not right. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to restore the security with immediate effect," Singh wrote on Tiwtter.

भोपाल राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ कार्यालय से सुरक्षा हटाना बिल्कुल उचित नहीं है मैं मुख्य मंत्री कमल नाथ जी से अनुरोध करता हूँ कि तत्काल पुन: पर्याप्त सुरक्षा देने के आदेश दें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for removal of security from the RSS office. Quoting his tweet, Lokendra Parashar asked Digvijaya Singh why he was worried after withdrawing the security.

खुद सुरक्षा हटवाने के बाद इतने घबरा क्यों रहे हो?

राष्ट्रवादी ताकतें जानती है कि आपका सोच उनके प्रति क्या है? आप वह व्यक्ति हैं जिन्होंने हिंदू और भगवा की सहिष्णुता और पवित्रता को आतंकवाद से जोड़ा।केवल चुनाव के भय के कारण अब पाखंड मत करिए। संघ को किसी की सुरक्षा की आवश्यकता नहीं https://t.co/bCSDbAdxwk — चौकीदार Lokendra Parashar (@LokendraParasar) April 2, 2019

Digvijaya's tweet, though unexpected, is also seen as an attempt to pin down Kamal Nath with whom he shares a long rivalry. He is entering into Lok Sabha election arena from the Bhopal seat.

By attacking Kamal Nath and seeking to restore the security withdrawn from the RSS office, Digvijaya has targeted his biggest rival in the state, while appealing to the Hindu voters of Bhopal.

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh has remained elusive to the Congress for three decades now. The last time that the Congress won this seat was in 1984 when K N Pradhan had contested the polls. Since 1989, the seat has been a BJP stronghold.