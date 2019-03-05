  • search
    Digvijaya Singh faces backlash for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday termed the dastardly Pulwama terror attack as an "accident" in a series of tweets to target the Narendra Modi government.

    "We have complete faith in our armed forces and are proud of their bravery. I have seen many of my acquaintances and close relatives in the army how they leave their families to protect us. We respect them," Digvijaya Singh said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

    He said after the Pulwama accident and the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike, doubt is being expressed in some foreign media reports following which credibility of the government is under question.

    Also Read | Digvijaya Singh asks for proof of Balakot air strike, terms Pakistan PM 'a good neighbour'

    "Prime Minister, some ministers of your government say 300 terrorists killed, BJP president says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says that no one died. And you are silent about this issue. The country wants to know who is a liar in this," Singh said.

    "The way you and your ministers are treating this airstrike as your success, it is an insult to the bravery of the security forces. Every citizen of the country respects the Indian Army and security forces," the Congress leader said.

    Hitting back at the Congress leaders tweet, Union Minister VK Singh said: "With due respect, I would like to ask Digvijaya Singh Ji, was Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident or a terror incident?"

    In the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a paramilitary convoy. Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
