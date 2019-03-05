Digvijaya Singh faces backlash for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident

New Delhi, Mar 05: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday termed the dastardly Pulwama terror attack as an "accident" in a series of tweets to target the Narendra Modi government.

"We have complete faith in our armed forces and are proud of their bravery. I have seen many of my acquaintances and close relatives in the army how they leave their families to protect us. We respect them," Digvijaya Singh said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He said after the Pulwama accident and the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike, doubt is being expressed in some foreign media reports following which credibility of the government is under question.

"Prime Minister, some ministers of your government say 300 terrorists killed, BJP president says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says that no one died. And you are silent about this issue. The country wants to know who is a liar in this," Singh said.

"The way you and your ministers are treating this airstrike as your success, it is an insult to the bravery of the security forces. Every citizen of the country respects the Indian Army and security forces," the Congress leader said.

Union minister VK Singh hit back at the senior Congress leader for his remarks. "Calling a terrorist attack an 'accident' should NOT be the political discourse in our country. @digvijaya_28 ji, would you call Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident? Don't weaken the nation & the morale of our armed forces with these senseless jibes," VK Singh tweeted.

Calling a terrorist attack an ‘accident’ should NOT be the political discourse in our country. @digvijaya_28 ji, would you call Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination an accident?



Don’t weaken the nation & the morale of our armed forces with these senseless jibes. https://t.co/bxhty0ES10 — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 5, 2019

"What has happened to the Congress? They say the opposite of the people's mood. In no country does it happen that the there is mistruct of the armed forces," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

In the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a paramilitary convoy. Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack.