Digvijaya Singh denies Maoist links, dares PM Modi, Rajnath to act against him

Mumbai, Nov 19: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has dared PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to prove that the former Madhya Pradesh CM had any links with the Naxals and initiate action against him if they have substantial proof.

Singh has come under the lens of Pune police after a telephone number allegedly linked to him was found in one of the letters seized by cops from Maoists sympathisers a few months back during a probe into the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The Pune police is likely to question the Congress leader in connection with their investigation into the activities of the banned CPI(Maoist).

Singh told reporters, "The RSS and BJP are always trying to intimidate me. I am not scared. Act against me if you can. If my involvement in anti-national activities is proved, then Modi ji, Rajnath ji and Fadnavis ji can act against me and initiate proper action."

He added, "The phone number that they are mentioning is available to everyone via the Rajya Sabha's portal. I haven't used it since the last four years."

Notably, Singh's name was first cropped up three months ago when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had claimed a link between the Congress leader and Maoists sympathisers.