    Digvijaya Singh dares PM Modi to file case against him over 'Pulwama accident' remark

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh,who stirred a controversy on Tuesday by referring to the Pulwama terror attack as an "accident" has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to file a case against him over allegations.

    Digvijaya Singh
    Digvijaya Singh

    Sharing a video that shows Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya describing the terrorist attack as a "big accident", Singh asked "Would Modi ji and his ministers like to say something about Maurya ji?"

    "The tweet over which you and your ministers called me a Pakistan supporter and an anti-national was posted from Delhi where police are under the Union government. If you are brave, file a case against me," he tweeted.

    Singh said that Modi and his ministers levelled several allegations against him and even expressed their intentions of filing a sedition case.

    Also Read | Digvijaya Singh faces backlash for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident

    "What action has Modi taken over intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack? He is yet to tell the country who is responsible for it. Does Modiji hold anyone responsible for this or not? Has he asked for a clarification from the NSA, IB or the RAW chief?" he asked.

    Forty CRPF jawans were killed on February 14 after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
