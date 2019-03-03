  • search
    Digvijaya Singh asks for proof of Balakot air strike, terms Pakistan PM 'a good neighbour'

    By PTI
    |

    Indore, Mar 03: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday urged the Centre to present evidence of the Indian Air Force's strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror training camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

    Singh also congratulated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

    Speaking to reporters in Indore, he said, "I am not questioning the recent IAF action against Pakistan-based terrorist camps. But pictures of any incident in open space can be accessed through satellite technology. So we should also give evidence, the way the United States government presented evidence of Osama bin Laden's killing before the world," he said.

    Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday.

    "I also congratulate the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for showing us a new way of being a good neighbour and returned the brave Indian Air Force officer to us," the Congress leader said.

    "Now he should show courage by handing over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to us," he added.

    Singh said Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, and leaders of Khan''s own party, Pakistan

    The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wanted to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan, but the Congress-led UPA government nixed the idea."I can only say that we have not seen a bigger liar than Narendra Modi," he said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
