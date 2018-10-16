Digvijay gives strange reason for not campaigning, Chouhan says Congress ill-treating its leaders

Bhopal, Oct 16: Digvijay Singh's remark that the Congress would lose votes if he gives speeches has given the BJP fresh ammo to attack the grand old party. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday (October 16) said that Congress doesn not respect its leaders.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh had reportedly said that whenever he campaigns or gives speeches, his party loses votes.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh polls: What is the SAPAKS effect that has the BJP worried

"Kum se kum Congress ke log apne neta ki izzat karein, maine socha nahi tha ki Congress apne neta ki yeh durdasha karegi (The Congress should at least respect its own leaders. I never thought that Congress would treat its leaders this badly)," Chouhan told the media today (October 16).

Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath said that the context in which Digvijay made the statement is not clear.

"I don't know in what context he made the statement," Kamal Nath told ANI.

In a video of Digvijay Singh that has surfaced, he can be heard as teloling the party workers, "Be united and work for whichever candidate the party chooses, even if he's your enemy. I avoid public appearances and making speeches because it harms the party."

Also Read | Organisational structure of the Madhya Pradesh BJP in tatters; lacks coordination

Earlier this month, Mayawati had lashed out at Digvijay Singh and accused him of sabotaging the possible Congress-BSP alliance.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28, 2018. The results will be announced on December 11.