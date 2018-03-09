Dignity in death: Top observations of SC which allowed passive euthanasia

While allowing passive euthanasia, the Supreme Court made some very interesting observations. The court held that the right to die with dignity is a fundamental right.
A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that passive euthanasia is permissible as also advance directive of a person refusing life support treatment in case it is determined that s/he couldn't be revived.
Top observations on passive euthanasia:
- Dying is a process of living, which eventually leads to death. As human beings, we are bound to protect our integrity. Medical technology must make advancements for prolonged life and make life easier.
- The ability of modern medical science to prolong life should be balanced with a responsibility to provide quality of life.
- Sanctity of life includes dignity and autonomy of the individual to live a meaningful existence. Right to meaningful existence t to die with dignity and without suffering.
- Active euthanasia is unlawful.
- To deprive an individual of dignity at the end of life is to deprive him of meaningful existence.
- To be is to die.
- Morality, religion, philosophy, law and society have conflicting opinions on whether the right to life includes right to death.
- Why should I fear death? If I am, death is not. If there is death, I am not.
- Life without dignity is unacceptable.
OneIndia News