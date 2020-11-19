Digital India has become a way of life: PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

BRICS: PM Modi, Xi to come face to face for second time this month

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Karnataka's flagship annual technology event - Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020) via video-conferencing. The event will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said that "Today, I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative. Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised and for those in Government."

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Vice-President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin would be among those addressing the virtual event.

Over 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy- makers and educators from India and different parts of the world.

This year, the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now.' The summit would deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations on the domains of information technology and electronics and biotechnology.

Some of the key focus areas of the summit are aerospace and defence technologies, healthcare, future of work, startup for public good, electronics and semi-conductor, reimagining digital health and "Covid-19 Pandemic Preparedness".