Digi Yatra: Paperless and hassle-free air travel soon; Here's how to avail

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23:Boarding flights is about to get easier for passengers! The government has notified rules for 'digi yatra' (DY) project under which air travellers can get paperless entry into airports for domestic flight through biometric authentication of facial recognition. However, international travelers have been left out of this service.

Here is how to avail the service:

The travelers will need to generate a unique DY ID number through the aviation ministry's website.

You can create unique DY ID using any government issued I-cards like Aadhaar, driving licence, voter card etc.

After registration, you would get a unique ID on booking the tickets .

Processes at airport

At the entry point E-Gate the Pax will scan his boarding pass or e-ticket (Print or a soft copy in mobile).

On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details.

Digi Yatra ID will verify the identity by Face Recognition.

On successful verification of Ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open. Also, Face with ticket

PNR is made in to a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport.

Passenger will gain entry to security area and aircraft Boarding through e-Gate operated on Facial Recognition System

You will also get real-time notification about flight delays and congestion.