Difficult to get away with scam under the new tax regime; Rs 37 crore scam unearthed

New Delhi, Nov 2: The single tax regime introduced by the government of India has not only started generating revenue for the government which has collected Rs 1 lakh crore in the month of October but the new tax regime has also made tax evasion and scam difficult when Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Delhi filed an FIR against one Kailash Sharma for trying to cheat Rs 22.74 crore by fraudulent means. He has been found guilty of GST credit input scam. There is very little chance of people getting away by doing any scam under GST as another case of Rs 15 crore was exposed.

The government has registered the case of financial bungling and harming public exchequer and also securing GST and VAT numbers by fraudulent means. GST commissioner H Rajesh Prashad said that Kailash Sharma produced forged documents for VAT registration for Shakti Impex and TIN number was also secured in the same name. Kailash Sharma got VAT number by producing picture, PAN Card, Voter ID and electricity bill and demanded Rs 22.74 crore as Input Tax for Shakti Impex. But the businessman did not provide any information about stock, which was necessary to get Rs 22.74 crore credit input.

It is also important for businessman to have an office and when the GST inspector visited the spot he did not find office on the said location then he visited permanent address but no such person in the name was found on that address. An account in Bandhan Bank was also opened in Kalkaji branch in Delhi which too was done with forged documents.

Kailash Sharma tried to cheat the government exchequer of Rs 22.74 crore by fake residence and office addresses on which economic offense wing has registered a case against him. In another matter a case against one Pankaj Chawla was registered for GST Scam to the tune of Rs 15. So the investigation department is registering cases of economic offense department of the government.