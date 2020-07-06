Dis-engagement by Chinese took place after Doval’s call with Wang Yi

New Delhi, July 06: The Special Representatives of India and China on the boundary question, Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China had a telephonic conversation on July 5. Both representatives held at video call on Sunday, before the Chinese soldiers were reported to have taken the first steps to move back from the stand off points in the Galwan area.

Both had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

Both sides agreed that they should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations and that differences should not become disputes.

Both Doval and Yi agreed that it Wass necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

In this regard, it was agreed that complete disengagement process must take place expeditiously. It was further agreed that both sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should no take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and also work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The Special Representatives agreed that diplomatic and military officials of the two sides should continue their discussions, including the under framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on the India-China border affairs (WMCC) and implement the understanding reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes.

It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.