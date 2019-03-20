Did not wait for Manohar Parrikar's ashes to cool down: Sena slams BJP

Mumbai, Mar 20: In a sharp attack on the political drama that played out between between the BJP and its allies in Goa after Manohar Parrikar's death, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday dubbed it as a "terrible state of democracy", saying they did not even wait for the chief minister's ashes to cool down.

The "shameless game of power" started even before Parrikar's ashes could merge with the land of Gomantak, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece "Saamana".

It claimed that had the BJP waited till Tuesday, its government in Goa would have fallen and one of the two deputy chief ministers would have joined the Congress and got the desired post, it claimed.

BJP lawmaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Goa just before 2 am on Tuesday, capping a day of hectic parleys between the BJP and its allies to put a new government in place in the state.

After multiple postponements of the oath ceremony on Monday, Mr Parrikar was cremated with state honours, 11 other ministers, including those from the BJP allies Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), were also sworn in.

As per the power-sharing arrangement reached with allies, an MLA each from two small parties backing the BJP in Goa will be made deputy chief minister, according to sources.

They are GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP legislator Sudin Dhavalikar.

"In the end, those who were eyeing their shares like cats ended the game post Monday midnight with the swearing in of Sawant as the chief minister along with his two deputies," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

"This is a terrible state of democracy. They should have waited for Parrikar''s ashes to cool down. What would have happened had they waited till Tuesday morning for the oath taking ceremony? it asked.

The pyre was burning while the "power hungry" were catching each others neck for power. There shouldn't have been a problem in waiting for at least four hours, it opined.

"But, the fear was of the outcome, that the Congress may manage to take Dhavalikar and Sardesai to its side," the editorial said.

The flowers showered on Parrikar's mortal remains could not even dry up but the whole "programme" was finished late night as the "lust" of those in power increased, it said in sarcastic remarks.

While the entire game of two people being appointed as deputy chief ministers was played, the innocent people of Goa had to helplessly endure all of it, it said.

"Even today, Goans are in mourning. After the former defence minister's demise, a day of national mourning was declared. But, these people did not even seem to have the idea that the national flag was flying half-mast," it said.

It was "shameful" that out of just 19 MLAs comprising the ruling coalition, two are to be made deputy chief ministers, said the Sena, an ally of the BJP at the centre and in Maharashtra.

It claimed the BJP announced four years ago that there will be no deputy chief minister in any state it rules and so, the Sena was not given the post.

However, later, one was appointed in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, it accepted the post in Jammu and Kashmir and now, two are getting the same in Goa, the Marathi daily pointed out.

