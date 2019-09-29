Didn’t sleep all night, waited for phone to ring: Modi recalls surgical strikes

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: On the third anniversary of the surgical strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he could not sleep all night.

That night on September 28 scripted a golden story of our soldier's valor who carried out the surgical strike, Modi told BJP leaders and workers who had gathered to welcome him from his week-long trip to the United States.

I could not sleep all night and I waited for the phone to ring, he said while adding that he bowed to the valour and courage of the soldiers.

The Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control. The strike was carried out to avenge the Uri attack. On September 29 2016, India announced that it carried out a surgical strike on terror launchpads along the LoC. The strikes inflicted significant casualties on the terrorists. Pakistan had however denied that the operation took place.

Modi said that the day marked the victory of India's brave soldiers. He said that the soldiers had made the country proud.