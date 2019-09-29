  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Didn’t sleep all night, waited for phone to ring: Modi recalls surgical strikes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: On the third anniversary of the surgical strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he could not sleep all night.

    That night on September 28 scripted a golden story of our soldier's valor who carried out the surgical strike, Modi told BJP leaders and workers who had gathered to welcome him from his week-long trip to the United States.

    Didn’t sleep all night, waited for phone to ring: Modi recalls surgical strikes
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at BJP supporters.PTI Photo

    I could not sleep all night and I waited for the phone to ring, he said while adding that he bowed to the valour and courage of the soldiers.

    Grand welcome for PM Modi on his return from week-long US trip

    The Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control. The strike was carried out to avenge the Uri attack. On September 29 2016, India announced that it carried out a surgical strike on terror launchpads along the LoC. The strikes inflicted significant casualties on the terrorists. Pakistan had however denied that the operation took place.

    Modi said that the day marked the victory of India's brave soldiers. He said that the soldiers had made the country proud.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army terrorists line of control surgical strikes

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue