    Didn’t refuse air transit facility for CRPF jawans, MHA clarifies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry for Home Affairs has denied reports that suggested air transit facility for CRPF personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar sector was not allowed.

    The MHA said in a statement, "over the last few years, MHA has significantly enhanced the air courier services for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in all sectors to help the jawans cut down on travel time during their journey to and fro home on leave."

    Also Read | Will add new features to our convoy movement to and from Kashmir: CRPF DG

    Further the statement said that in the Jammu and Kashmir sector, air courier service for transportation of Jawans have been in operation for quite sometime. This included initially the Jammu-Sringar-Jammu Sector, which at the request of the CAPFs in December 2017 was extended to Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar-Jammu-Delhi with seven flights a week, the MHA also said.

    In addition, air support is provided from IAF as and when required. Several sorties were run for CRPF in January 2019," the MHA also added.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
