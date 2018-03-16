"Didn't authorise 'inappropriate' tweet," says Moily yet leaves Karnataka Congress in a spot

Senior Congress leader and member of parliament Veerappa Moily have deemed his controversial tweet on Karnataka PWD minister "unauthorised". The former Karnataka Cheif Minister who took a potshot at Siddaramaiah's close aide H C Mahadevappa told OneIndia that party matters were not to be made public.

"I did not give this tweet. It is unauthorised and inappropriate," Veerappa Moily told OneIndia on Friday morning, hours after he tweeted about a nexus between state PWD minister H C Mahadevappa and road contractors. Moily, as well as his son Harsha Moily, tweeted about the alleged nexus determining how candidates are selected in the Congress for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Harsha Moily has filed an application seeking Congress party ticket to contest from Karkala constituency in coastal Karnataka- a seat currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While Moily deemed his tweet unauthorised he left the Congress hanging by stating that the matter was an "internal party affair", ultimately refusing to retract or deny the claims made by him. "I normally do not tweet like this. I will never go public with party matters," Moily added. The Congress MP, when asked if any action would be taken against those who tweeted "inappropriately" on his behalf, said that it was a matter to be considered later.

He even denied having knowledge about his son tweeting the exact message from his Twitter handle. Moily duo's tweets come a day before the Congress sits for its plenary session in New Delhi where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in attendance. Moily was made the chief of manifesto committee by the All India Congress Committee and his tweets come as a jolt to the Congress ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

While Moily added that his tweet would be deleted, multiple attempts to reach out to Harsha Moily yielded no results making his stand unclear on the same.

