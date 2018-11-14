  • search

Didn't misuse power against mining baron Janardhana Reddy: CM Kumaraswamy

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 14: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his government has not indulged in "hate politics" or misused power against mining baron G Janardhana Reddy arrested in connection with a multi-crore ponzi scam case.

    Didnt misuse power against mining baron Janardhana Reddy: CM Kumaraswamy

    [Janardhan Reddy gets bail in Ponzi scheme case]

    Reddy, a former Karnataka minister, had alleged "political conspiracy" against him. "Developments are taking place in the court with regard to this case. Neither I nor my government or officials have indulged in hate politics or misused (power) in this issue. I'm saying this very clearly," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

    After remaining elusive Since November 7, Reddy had appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police, which had arrested him Sunday after marathon questioning. A Metropolitan Magistrate court had subsequently remanded him to judicial custody till November 24.

    [Bengaluru court reserves order on Janardhan Reddy's bail]

    The CCB had launched a hunt for Reddy last week in connection with a transaction of crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a ponzi scheme. It was on the lookout for Reddy and his close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Syed Ahmed Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, a company accused of involvement in the ponzi scheme, to bail him out from the Enforcement Directorate investigation.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    janardhana reddy kumaraswamy mining

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue