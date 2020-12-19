'Didi will be left alone': Amit Shah warns Mamata amid TMC desertions

Amit Shah in Bengal, slams opposition to get over politics of regionalism

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 19: Welcoming high-profile Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive.

"Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee. Didi, this is just the beginning. By the time elections come, you will be left all alone," Amit Shah said at Midnapore rally.

"You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla', he urged Bengl voters.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

"I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won''t yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda''s convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed," he said.

Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Mamata Banerjee's turf, resignations pour in at TMC office

"The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge," he asserted.

Accusing Mamata of nepotism, Shah said she is only worried about making her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, reported News18.

West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah''s rally in Midnapore on Saturday, ending weeks of speculations.

Adhikari resigned from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week, besides giving up his cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government. He has also resigned as an MLA but it is yet to be accepted.

Two-time TMC MP from Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency Sunil Mondal also joined the BJP. He has been vocal about his differences with the party''s leadership over the last few days.

Among the MLAs who switched over to the BJP are five from the TMC.

TMC MLAs Banasri Maity, Silbhdrada Dutta, Biswajit Kundu, Sukra Munda and Saikat Panja took up the saffron flags at the mammoth rally at the College Grounds here.

MLA Dipali Biswas, who had won the Gajole seat in 2016 on a CPI(M) ticket but joined the TMC in 2018, was also inducted into the BJP. She has not resigned as a CPI(M) MLA.

Haldia''s CPI(M) MLA Tapasi Mandal, Tamluk''s CPI MLA Ashok Dinda and Congress MLA from Purulia Sudip Mukherjee also joined the BJP at the rally.

Former TMC MP Dasarth Tirkey also joined the BJP.

Several district-level leaders of the TMC, Left and Congress, including former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, also changed sides and joined the BJP.