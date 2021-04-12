Didi is furious: PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee, says BJP found victory in West Bengal

Ready to resign only if people of Bengal ask me to do so: Shah on Cooch Behar killings

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is "furious" after people "confirmed" BJP's victory in the recently-held four phases of the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.

During a rally in Bengal's Barasat ahead of the fifth phase of the Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "The way you switched on flashlight of your mobile and illuminated this place, it looked like May 2 has come today for you."

"Your love for me bothers Didi a lot. The way you have confirmed BJP's victory after four phases of voting, has made her furious," PM Modi said.

Training guns at Mamata Banerjee further, the PM continued saying, "For today's situation of Didi and her party, it has been said 'vinash kale viprit buddhi'. This is why Didi has picked up a kind of open fight against Modi along with Bengal's SC, ST, OBC communities."

He went on to allege that Mamata Banerjee "knows" that the BJP will get a huge number of votes and this is why she is creating problems to stop the high voting percentage in Bengal.

"Didi knows it's her goons who are creating violence so she doesn't speak of action against them. How will she do it? This is happening under her nose. I want to thank you for your love and want to assure you that I will repay your love with interest," PM Modi added.

PM Modi is addressing several public programs in West Bengal today. At 12:00 noon, he addressed an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.