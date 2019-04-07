Didi betrayed Maati when she tried to protect infiltrators, says PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally in Coochbehar on Sunday. This is after a gap of 31 years that a prime minister will be delivering a speech there. Last, Rajiv Gandhi had delivered a speech there. Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister of supporting people who want two prime ministers in the country - one for Jammu and Kashmir and one for the rest of the country.

In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday "speed-breaker Didi" has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country. Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground here, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.

Corruption on accelerator and development on ventilator was hallmark of Congress rule: Modi

"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha Scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this Chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said. Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for today's rally, Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics," he added.

"The way Mamata expressed her anger against Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said. Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank.

PM Modi took a jibe at Mamata and her alliance with the National Conference. "She is with those people who say that India should have two prime ministers," Modi said, in In a veiled attack at J&K's former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Omar had said that J&K would again have a prime minister if he was voted to power.

"The promise of 'Ma Maati Maanush' is on one hand and the truth of TMC on the other hand. Didi betrayed 'Maati' when she tried to protect infiltrators for her political benefit. When she handed over the people of West Bengal to goons of TMC, she shattered the hopes of 'Maanush'," said Modi in Cooch Behar.