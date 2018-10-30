Did you know the first by-election in Mandya was held in 1968

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Mandya Lok Sabha constituency has witnessed three byelections so far. The by-elections have propelled prominent political figures to the state and national political theater. Comprising eight Assembly segments - Malavalli, Maddur, Melkote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala and K.R. Pet in Mandya district, and Krishnarajanagar in Mysore district - the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency was considered a safe seat for the Congress until former PM HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) snatched the seat twice in 2009 and 2014.

1968 byelection:

For the first time, byelection for the Lok Sabha seat was held in 1968 after Congress MP MK Shivanjappa passed away. He was Congress MP for two full terms (1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967).

SM Krishna, who later rose to prominence in Congress party, contested from Praja Socialist Party. It was founded when the Socialist Party, led by Jayprakash Narayan, Acharya Narendra Deva and Basawon Singh (Sinha), merged with the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party led by J.B. Kripalani (former president of the Indian National Congress and a close associate of Jawaharlal Nehru).

Also Read | Siddaramaiah warns BJP against 'Operation Lotus 2.0', says party in a state of 'coma'

1998 byelection:

The second by-election was held in 1998, actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh contested as Janata Dal candidate. He defeated Congress candidate G.Made Gowda. Ambareesh successfully contested from the Congress in 1999 and 2004. He became Minister of State, in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, from 24 October 2006 to 2008. However, resigned protesting against the injustice done to Karnataka by Kaveri dispute tribunal in 2008.

2013 byelection:

In 2013, in an interesting byelection, actor-turned-politician Ramya/Divya Spandana from the Congress defeated JDS candidate CS Puttaraju by 67,611 votes. The bypoll was held after JDS leader Cheluvarayaswamy resigned as MP to return to state politics.

Also Read | Karnataka bypolls 2018: Renewed bonhomie, war of words

Mandya district is considered the 'heartland of Vokkaligas' is going for bypolls after sitting MP CS Puttaraju returned to state politics. This time, JD has fielded former MLA LR Shivarame Gowda. The byelections in Mandya have introduced leaders who can create space for themselves in national and state politics. Only voters can decide whether Shivarame Gowda will also join the league.