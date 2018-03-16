Did Yogi’s defiance of ‘Noida jinx' led to BJP’s by-poll loss in UP?

A couple of months back, there were news reports of how Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had defied the Noida jinx. Today, political circles are abuzz with the debate that it could have been the Noida jinx that led to the Gorakhpur and Phulpur defeats.

Yogi had visited the satellite township at Noida in December ahead of the inauguration of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. Several of Yogi's predecessors have avoided visiting Noida in the past.

It all began in 1998 when Vir Bahadur Singh, the then chief minister of UP lost power a couple of days after he visited Noida. The other victims of this jinx have been Mulayam Singh, Mayawati and Kalyan Singh.

Yogi, however, defied the jinx and visited Noida. Losing Gorakhpur was bitter for Yogi as he has been an MP from that constituency for five terms. Further, the constituency has been with a representative of the Gorakhnath Mutt for at least 3 decades.

OneIndia News

