  • search

Did Sushma reprimand Sidhu? Here is what really transpired

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Did Sushma Swaraj pull up Navjot Singh Sidhu over the Kartarpur corridor issue involving Pakistan? While there is no official confirmation from the Ministry for External Affairs, sources however confirm that Sidhu was reprimanded for the manner in which he handled the issue when he attended the swearing-in-ceremony of Imran Khan.

    The issue about Sidhu begin reprimanded was made public by Union Minister and Akali Dal leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal. She claimed that Swaraj had pulled up Sidhu for messing up the issue. He was also accused of misusing the political clearance given to him to visit Pakistan.

    Did Sushma reprimand Sidhu? Here is what really transpired
    Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sushma Swaraj

    Badal said, " External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Sidhu for messing up the Kartrpur Sahib Corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance for private visit by hugging the military chief (Pakistan) responsible for the killing of our soldiers."

    Also Read | Sidhu urges Sushma Swaraj to initiate dialogue with Pakistan to open Kartarpur Sahib corridor

    When asked about the details of the meeting, a source said that Sushma told Sidhu that his visit was not in line with the purpose of his visit. Further the source added that the MEA is still awaiting an official proposal from Pakistan on the issue of Kartarpur. Further Sidhu was also told that the issue should not be politicised as it is a sensitive one.

    Sidhu it may be recalled had courted controversy, when he hugged the Pakistan army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sidhu in his defence said that he did so because he was told by the army chief that Pakistan was working on opening the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Punjab.

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu sushma swaraj imran khan harsimrat kaur badal

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue