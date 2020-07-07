Did Sumalatha Ambareesh meet Karnataka CM Yediyurappa before testing coronavirus positive?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 07: Actress-turned-Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Making the announcement, Karnataka's Mandya MP said "I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours."

"The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment. Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's instructions," she said in another tweet.

However, Sumalatha Ambareesh's virus report has caused concern in BJP circles as she had recently met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on June 29th.

Yediyurappa had alloted a sanction of Rs 5 crore to construct a memorial for late actor Ambareesh.

The first phase of the monumental work of their favourite actor is underway and land has been sanctioned by the government for building the memorial. Ambareesh's contribution to the field of film and politics is enormous. So, the Ambareesh Foundation Committee was formed in January for deciding the building of the memorial.

Soon after the meeting, Sumalatha wrote on Twitter,"Heartfelt thanks to @CMofKarnataka BS Yediyurappa for honouring the memory of #Ambareesh and as a recognition of his social, films & political services & contributions by granting 1.34 acre of land at Kanteerava Studio and proposing an initial fund of ₹5 cr for Ambareesh Smaraka."

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Ambareesh's son Abhishek, producer RockLine Venkatesh, actor Doddanna, film representatives, Managing Director of Kanteerava Studio and others.

Earlier on Monday, Yediyurappa said that the "country will have to learn to live with coronavirus as there are no options".

Yediyurappa made the remark after paying tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, on his death anniversary, at a ceremony in Vidhana Soudha.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has made many arrangements to combat the widespread illness.

The state government has announced the full shutdown barring essential services on Sundays till August 2 in the backdrop of steady increase in Covid-19 cases in the past over one month.