  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did Rabri find Priyanka’s Duryodhan jibe against Modi too soft?

    By
    |

    Patna, May 08: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi gave a cryptic response to question posed on Priyanka Gandhi calling PM Modi 'Duryodhana'.

    Did Rabri find Priyanka’s Duryodhan jibe against Modi too soft?
    File photo of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi

    Devi said Priyanka was wrong to call him (PM Modi) Duryodhana, she should have used a different kind of language. Devi's next sentence, however, seems to suggest that she is in fact saying that Priyanka should have used harsher language.

    Also Read | Duryodhan, Dushasana, Dhritrashtra are poll issues in the 2019 Mahabharat

    "Unhone Duryodhan bol ke galat kiya hai,doosra bhasha bolna chahiye unko, vo sab to jallad hain, jallad. Jo judge ko aur patrakar ko marwa deta hai, uthwa leta hai. Aise aadmi ka mann aur vichaar kaisa hoga, khoonkar hoga (Priyanka Gandhi should not have called (PM Modi) Duryodhana, she should have used a different kind of language. They are all executioners. (They get) judges and reporters killed, abducted. How will such man's thought be, it would be bloody)," Devi told reporters when asked about Priyanka Gandhi's remark.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments against her father Rajiv Gandhi, on Tuesday said "the same kind of arrogance caused the downfall of Duryodhan". Likening the Prime Minister to the main villain of the epic Mahabharata.

    Besides Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, several opposition leaders have condemned PM Modi's comment on Rajiv Gandhi.

    Also Read | Priyanka likens Modi to 'Duryodhana', hits back at PM for insulting 'martyr' Rajiv Gandhi

    PM Modi had dared the Congress to fight the election on Rajiv Gandhi's image.

    "They insult my family when they don't get any other issue. This country has never forgiven arrogance. History is proof of this. Mahabharat is also proof of this. This kind of arrogance was in Duryodhan too. When Lord Krishna went to him and put the reality in front of him and tried to talk to him, he tried to capture Lord Krishna too," Priyanka Gandhi had said at a rally in Haryana's Ambala.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was quick to hit back and said in West Bengal's Bishnupur: "Priyanka just called PM Modi Duryodhan'. Priyanka ji, this is democracy, nobody becomes 'Duryodhana' just because you called them so. The country will decide on May 23 who is Duryodhan and who is Arjun."

    lok-sabha-home

    More RABRI DEVI News

    Read more about:

    rabri devi narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue