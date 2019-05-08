Did Rabri find Priyanka’s Duryodhan jibe against Modi too soft?

Patna, May 08: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi gave a cryptic response to question posed on Priyanka Gandhi calling PM Modi 'Duryodhana'.

Devi said Priyanka was wrong to call him (PM Modi) Duryodhana, she should have used a different kind of language. Devi's next sentence, however, seems to suggest that she is in fact saying that Priyanka should have used harsher language.

"Unhone Duryodhan bol ke galat kiya hai,doosra bhasha bolna chahiye unko, vo sab to jallad hain, jallad. Jo judge ko aur patrakar ko marwa deta hai, uthwa leta hai. Aise aadmi ka mann aur vichaar kaisa hoga, khoonkar hoga (Priyanka Gandhi should not have called (PM Modi) Duryodhana, she should have used a different kind of language. They are all executioners. (They get) judges and reporters killed, abducted. How will such man's thought be, it would be bloody)," Devi told reporters when asked about Priyanka Gandhi's remark.

Rabri Devi on Priyanka Gandhi calling PM Modi 'Duryodhana': Unhone Duryodhan bol ke galat kiya hai,doosra bhasha bolna chahiye unko, vo sab to jallad hain, jallad. Jo judge ko aur patrakar ko marwa deta hai, uthwa leta hai. Aise aadmi ka mann aur vichaar kaisa hoga, khoonkar hoga pic.twitter.com/DbIx1ydZ1Q — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments against her father Rajiv Gandhi, on Tuesday said "the same kind of arrogance caused the downfall of Duryodhan". Likening the Prime Minister to the main villain of the epic Mahabharata.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, several opposition leaders have condemned PM Modi's comment on Rajiv Gandhi.

PM Modi had dared the Congress to fight the election on Rajiv Gandhi's image.

"They insult my family when they don't get any other issue. This country has never forgiven arrogance. History is proof of this. Mahabharat is also proof of this. This kind of arrogance was in Duryodhan too. When Lord Krishna went to him and put the reality in front of him and tried to talk to him, he tried to capture Lord Krishna too," Priyanka Gandhi had said at a rally in Haryana's Ambala.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was quick to hit back and said in West Bengal's Bishnupur: "Priyanka just called PM Modi Duryodhan'. Priyanka ji, this is democracy, nobody becomes 'Duryodhana' just because you called them so. The country will decide on May 23 who is Duryodhan and who is Arjun."