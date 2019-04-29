  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did PM Modi's Barmer speech breach poll code? Report sent to EC

    By
    |

    Barmer, Apr 29: The election office in Rajasthan's Barmer has sent a factual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Barmer to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

    A factual report along with transcription of the Prime Minister's address he delivered in Barmer recently has been forwarded to the EC, the district election office said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo.

    The Congress filed a complaint against this the next day, demanding a ban on the PM's campaign.

    Following the Congress' complaint, the EC had sought a report on the address of the Prime Minister in Barmer from the district poll authorities.

    Get EC to act against Modi, Shah: SC to hear plea by Congress leader tomorrow

    "The report has been forwarded with the copy of PM's speech as per the direction of the Commission," district election officer Himanshu Gupta said. During a poll rally in Barmer, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats.

    In his April 21 address, PM Modi said, "India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they say 'we have a nuclear button, we have a nuclear button'. What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali?"

    lok-sabha-home

    More BARMER News

    Read more about:

    barmer election commission lok sabha elections 2019 narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue