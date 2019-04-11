Did Pakistan engineer Pulwama to aid PM?: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday once again questioned why Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is openly endorsing his Indian counterpart for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Pakistan and Imran Khan are openly supporting Modi ji. It is clear now that Modi ji has some secret pact with them. Everyone is asking - did Pakistan kill 40 of our brave soldiers in Pulwama on 14 Feb just before elections to help Modi ji?"

This comes just a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal also seized on Khan's remarks, saying if Modi wins in the general election, crackers will be burst in Pakistan.

"Why does Pakistan want Modi ji to win. Modi ji should tell the country how deep are his relations with Pakistan. All Indians should know that if Modi wins, crackers will be burst in Pakistan."

"If the next Indian government were led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right," said Imran Khan.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.