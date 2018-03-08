'Did not portray Hadiya’s husband as terrorist', NIA tells SC in Kerala Love Jihad case

The National Investigation Agency denied the allegations made by Akhila alias Hadiya that she was misled to portray her husband Shafin Jahan as a terrorist. The submission was made by the agency in the Supreme Court.

The NIA in its affidavit denied that it behaved with her with prejudice as if she is a criminal or terrorist. The allegation is baseless as the NIA was conducting an investigation in a fair and objective manner based upon evidence and material collected so far, the affidavit also stated.

The allegation that Shafin Jahan was portrayed as a terrorist was incorrect and it had carried out the probe under directions of the Supreme Court and whatever it had stated reflected in the status report filed by the agency, the NIA also said.

Further, the agency noted that it had almost completed the investigation into the case popularly known as the Kerala Love Jihad case. It is yet to examine two individuals, Fasal Musthafa and Shirin Shahand, who are material and crucial witnesses in the case.

It has been learnt that these two witnesses are present in Yemen and they had left India even the probe was started. Look out circulars had been issued to apprehend them if they visit the country.

The NIA rejected Hadiya's charge that the agency had created a story (of love jihad' and forced conversions to Islam) and were trying to establish it without any proof.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.