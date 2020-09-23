YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Did not issue any direction': EC clarifies on tax notice sent to Sharad Pawar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has not given any direction to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his poll affidavits.

    The EC''s statement came a day after Pawar said that the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the poll panel.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    Talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought his "clarification and explanation" on some poll affidavits furnished by him.

    "I got the notice yesterday...We are happy that they (the Centre) love us from among all the members...The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to...We will reply to the notice," he said.

    The poll panel, referring to media reports, in a statement said, "...It is stated that the Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue a notice to Shri Pawar."

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X