Did Myanmar refer to China as foreign power supplying arms to terror groups?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 02:In an interview with Russian state run television channel Zvezda, Myanmar's Senior General Min Fun Hlaing said that terrorists organisations in the country are backed by strong forces.

He also sought international cooperation to suppress these rebel groups. While there was no direct reference to China, the military spokesperson of Myanmar, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun later explained that the the Army Chief was referring to the Arakan Army and Arakan Rohingya Salavation Army. Both these terror groups are active in the Rakhine State in the western Myanmar that borders China.

Delete China apps and get free face masks: New campaign by Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

He also sold that a foreign country is being the AA, while also stating that China made weapons had been used in the 2019 attacks on the military. China, on record denies that it supplies arms to rebel groups in Myanmar.

These developments come in the wake of Beijing trying to push the China-Myanmar Corridor which gives China a strategic opening to the Bay of Bengal and eastern part of the Indian Ocean.

Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News

The concerns about the arms supply were also raised by Senior General Hlaing. Chinese president, Xi Jinping had said in January 2020 that he would carefully scrutinise the matter and resolve the problem.