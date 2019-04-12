Did Maneka Gandhi threaten Muslims for votes?

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 12: Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday appeared to have threatened the Muslim community in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to vote for her or else face the risk of receiving no help from her.

In a video which went viral, she can be heard saying,"I am winning, but if my victory is without Muslims, I will not feel good, because then there is a bitter feeling," Gandhi was heard saying at a public rally in Sultanpur.

"If Muslims come for some work after that I will think 'why bother'. Because employment is a negotiation after all, isn't that right? We are not Mahatma Gandhi's children to keep giving without getting anything in return," she said.

"I am extending a hand of friendship. You can ask anyone in my former constituency of Pilibhit about my work. I have already won this election, the rest is up to you," she added.

Mayawati charges Rs 15 crore per ticket, claims Maneka Gandhi

It may be noted that Maneka Gandhi, who was Pilibhit MP, has swapped seats with her son Varun Gandhi, who had won Sultanpur in 2014.

Earlier, the Union minister had landed in a similar controvesy when she described BSP chief Mayawati as a "merchant of tickets" and alleged that she does not give her party tickets to anyone without taking money.

She also accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of not being loyal to anyone.