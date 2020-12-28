Did Indian govt ask airlines not to fly in Chinese nationals?

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 28: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday rejected media reports claiming the Indian government has 'informally' asked all airlines not to fly Chinese nationals into the country.

    "It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizen of which country should come. There is no such information from our side," Puri said.

    Earlier, reports said that the airlines were specifically asked not to fly in Chinese nationals to India.

    Chinese nationals have been doing so by first flying to a third country with which India has a travel bubble and from there they fly to India.

      Currently the tourist visas to India remain suspended, but foreigners are allowed to travel to India on work. A majority of the Chinese nationals flying to India have been coming form air bubble countries in Europe.

      The response by New Delhi comes at a time when the Indian seafarers are stranded in various Chinese pots. The Chinese are refusing to allow them on shore and also change crew. Beijing has refused to organise any relied.

