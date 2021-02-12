Did India cede territory to China: Ask your grandfather Kishan Reddy tells Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's statement on the India-China issue, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that he must ask his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) about who had given up India's territory to China.

He must ask his grandfather about who has given up India's territory to China and he will get his answer. Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all, Reddy also said.

Union Minister, R K singh said that the government has shown the neighbouring countries that India will fight back if attacked. He added that Rahul Gandhi's statement is both immature and unparliamentary in nature. He neither understands anything, not does he put in an effort to understanding, Singh also said.

'Modi has given part of India's territory to China': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian position at the beginning of the situation in Eastern Ladakh was status quo-ante on April 2020. Now sheepishly, the Defence Minister makes a statement and we find that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. That is where our post used to be. Why has the Prime Minister given up Indian territory to the Chinese.

The statement comes a day after Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India would not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. The statement came after both sides agreed to disengage at Pangong Tso.